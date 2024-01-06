Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 56,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 145,279 shares.The stock last traded at $5.23 and had previously closed at $5.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTR

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $318.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 64,794 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.