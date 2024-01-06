Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 540,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 488,268 shares.The stock last traded at $19.34 and had previously closed at $19.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,223,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,315 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after buying an additional 1,089,910 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 397.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,175,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after buying an additional 939,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,087,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

