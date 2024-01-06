Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 22,356 shares.The stock last traded at $51.75 and had previously closed at $51.70.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $985.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

