Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IONS. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.07.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

IONS stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,071,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,071,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,668.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,368 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 263.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 190,947 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.