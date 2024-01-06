iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.78% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $114.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.89. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.05.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

