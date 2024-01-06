iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

