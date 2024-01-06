iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 94.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,557 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,646,000 after purchasing an additional 126,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after buying an additional 322,683 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,363,000 after buying an additional 618,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 98,059.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after buying an additional 980,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after buying an additional 82,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $39.54 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

