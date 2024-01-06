iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $41,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $257.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.93 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.17. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

