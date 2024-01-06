iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $268.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.64. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $219.06 and a 1-year high of $275.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

