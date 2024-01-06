iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $173.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.