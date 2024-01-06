J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $305.30

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 305.30 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 303.70 ($3.87), with a volume of 115714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303.30 ($3.86).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 238 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 277.50 ($3.53).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Trading Up 0.3 %

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 283.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 272.35. The stock has a market cap of £7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 43,333.33%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.