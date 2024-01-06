J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 29 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of PH opened at $453.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.12 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.89 and a 200 day moving average of $409.24.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.
View Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.