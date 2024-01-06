J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 29 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PH opened at $453.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.12 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.89 and a 200 day moving average of $409.24.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.