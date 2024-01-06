J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 956 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $205,000. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $319,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Shell by 33.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Down 0.9 %

Shell stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.77. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

