J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $305.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.03. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.19 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

