Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after purchasing an additional 84,307 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

