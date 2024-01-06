Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CLSA upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.