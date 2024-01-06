JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in JD.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,201,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 277.4% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,500 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,564,000 after acquiring an additional 323,622 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in JD.com by 110.2% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in JD.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD opened at $26.68 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.