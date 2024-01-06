Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $127,602.08 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $127,602.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

NYSE JOBY opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

