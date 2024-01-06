Jonathan Vassil Sells 1,765 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOST. Piper Sandler lowered Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Articles

