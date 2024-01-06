Jonathan Vassil Sells 1,765 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Toast Stock Performance
TOST opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOST. Piper Sandler lowered Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
