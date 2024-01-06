Karen Seaberg Sells 2,544 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $93.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.79. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,427,000 after purchasing an additional 349,237 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 999.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

