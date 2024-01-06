Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $145.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PNC. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a reduce rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.93.

NYSE:PNC opened at $156.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.53. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $169.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

