Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given Outperform Overweight Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.04.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 463,035 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 975.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 555,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 503,799 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,046,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,951 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 56.9% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,866,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 676,798 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.