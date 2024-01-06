Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Receives “Outperform Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

TSE:K opened at C$7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.99. The company has a market cap of C$9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.06. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$8.39.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.29 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.5179661 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$85,549.05. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

