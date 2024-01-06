Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives $38.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $50,135,405.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth $1,708,162,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth $8,625,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth $690,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth $5,546,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth $2,760,000.

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $26.32 on Friday. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Klaviyo’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

