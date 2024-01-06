Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of -0.89.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koss in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Koss in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

