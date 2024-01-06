Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2024

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 924,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 2,207,271 shares.The stock last traded at $109.75 and had previously closed at $104.93.

The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lamb Weston

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.