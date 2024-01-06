Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $87.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $64.59 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.68.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,766 shares of company stock worth $4,782,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.