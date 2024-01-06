Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $212.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $176.69 and a 52-week high of $221.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.23 and a 200 day moving average of $202.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.