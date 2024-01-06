Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Gap Down to $24.75

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.75, but opened at $23.89. Legacy Housing shares last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 1,305 shares.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $588.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.25 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 29.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $50,794.27. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 948,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,698,438.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 17,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $321,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,898,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,543,661.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,935 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,467. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 376,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 582.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Stories

