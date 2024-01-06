Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Li Auto Price Performance

NASDAQ LI opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.91. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Li Auto Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth $54,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.