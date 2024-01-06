Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Li Auto Price Performance
NASDAQ LI opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.91. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Li Auto
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
