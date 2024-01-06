LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LITB opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $120.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

