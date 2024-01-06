Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

