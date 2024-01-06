Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $252.26 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $309.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.57 and a 200-day moving average of $257.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

