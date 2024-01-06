LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lifted to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYB. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.