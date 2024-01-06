Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Gap Down to $10.42

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.42, but opened at $9.75. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 57,471 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. Analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after buying an additional 173,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 1,356,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

