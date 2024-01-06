Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $222.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.03 and a 12 month high of $227.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.05.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

