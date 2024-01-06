Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.81. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $92.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

