Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $651,000 Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $78.75. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $121.38.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

