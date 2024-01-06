Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $682,000 Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $275,835.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,609.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 1.5 %

MLKN opened at $25.98 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 110.29%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

