Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 216 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,879.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,116 shares of company stock worth $590,219. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.5 %

ALG opened at $200.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.07. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.87 and a twelve month high of $216.34.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $419.64 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamo Group

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.