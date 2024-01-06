Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,439 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $2,504,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,705,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

TDS stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -93.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDS. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

