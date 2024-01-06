Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 634 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $30,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,330 shares of company stock worth $1,030,420. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

