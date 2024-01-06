Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 692 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after acquiring an additional 341,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,001,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 290,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after purchasing an additional 240,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MTX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $177,460.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,695.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,754. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

MTX opened at $66.77 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

About Minerals Technologies

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.