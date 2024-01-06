Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

NYSE:UE opened at $17.97 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.