Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
MHH stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $97.90 million, a PE ratio of -281.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
