Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

MHH stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $97.90 million, a PE ratio of -281.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 95.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

