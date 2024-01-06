Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Acquires 4,700 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 17,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 78,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 45,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil



Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.



