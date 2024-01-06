Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Head to Head Analysis

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Mercantile Bank pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

56.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mercantile Bank and PCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 PCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.88%. PCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.21%. Given Mercantile Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than PCB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 29.22% 17.96% 1.67% PCB Bancorp 21.99% 12.43% 1.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercantile Bank and PCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $213.92 million 2.97 $61.06 million $5.25 7.55 PCB Bancorp $116.25 million 2.25 $34.99 million $2.29 8.00

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PCB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats PCB Bancorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and other consumer loans comprising automobile secured loans and personal loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; Carrollton and Dallas, Texas; and Englewood Cliffs and Palisade Park, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates loan production offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; and Carrollton, Texas. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

