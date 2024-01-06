Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 126,462 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms
In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
NASDAQ META opened at $351.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.04 and a fifty-two week high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.