MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,626 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of MetLife worth $46,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $68.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

