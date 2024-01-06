Michael Arntz Sells 7,632 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $356,338.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $345,576.96.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $44,495.28.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Michael Arntz sold 991 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $40,333.70.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36.

On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 53 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,120.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $45,163.44.

Shares of SMAR opened at $44.28 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

