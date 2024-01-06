Michael Arntz Sells 7,632 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $356,338.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 14th, Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $345,576.96.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $44,495.28.
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Michael Arntz sold 991 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $40,333.70.
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 53 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,120.00.
- On Tuesday, October 10th, Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $45,163.44.
Smartsheet Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SMAR opened at $44.28 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
